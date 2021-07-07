2,915 Shares in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,915 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,615,000 after purchasing an additional 78,873 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $516,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,878.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,225.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TBBK stock opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.08.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

