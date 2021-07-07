$3.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) will post $3.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The Allstate’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.55. The Allstate reported earnings per share of $2.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Allstate will report full-year earnings of $15.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.75 to $17.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $15.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Allstate.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.08.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 11,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.85. 3,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,487. The Allstate has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

