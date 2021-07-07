301,849 Shares in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) Bought by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 301,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings V in the first quarter worth $100,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gores Holdings V by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRSV traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. 487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,738. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

