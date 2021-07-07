3,254 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $103.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.48. The company has a market capitalization of $200.50 billion, a PE ratio of -24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.44.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

