33,294 Shares in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Purchased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Upwork by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,382,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,883,000 after buying an additional 736,671 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Upwork by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

UPWK stock opened at $58.36 on Wednesday. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $63.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $66,022.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,612.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $284,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,381 over the last three months. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

