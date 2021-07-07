$4.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will announce $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.47 to $5.79. Capital One Financial posted earnings of ($1.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 382.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $19.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.96 to $23.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $16.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.91 to $21.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.02) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

COF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,840. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.46. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $168.00. The firm has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

