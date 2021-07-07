$4.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will post $4.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.14. United Rentals reported earnings of $3.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $21.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.55 to $22.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $24.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.04 to $27.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on URI. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.31.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $312.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $354.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

