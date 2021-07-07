$4.88 EPS Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will announce $4.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.78 to $5.69. Charter Communications reported earnings of $3.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $19.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.23 to $20.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $27.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.15 to $31.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.24.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $729.54 on Friday. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $520.67 and a 12-month high of $735.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $692.93. The company has a market capitalization of $137.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

