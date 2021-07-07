431,842 Shares in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 431,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. ThredUp Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDUP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP).

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.