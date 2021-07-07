$5.75 EPS Expected for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will post earnings of $5.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.17. Northrop Grumman posted earnings per share of $6.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $24.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.30 to $24.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $25.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.90 to $28.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.60.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $404,109,000 after acquiring an additional 506,032 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after acquiring an additional 502,033 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $140,033,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,309,000 after acquiring an additional 430,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 300.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after acquiring an additional 382,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $367.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

