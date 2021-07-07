$560.83 Million in Sales Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will post sales of $560.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $545.22 million to $604.10 million. Murphy Oil posted sales of $211.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. Truist raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,105.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MUR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.63. 101,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,232,991. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

