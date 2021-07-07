62,191 Shares in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Purchased by Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. International Seaways makes up 0.3% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.22% of International Seaways as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in International Seaways by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.25. 1,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,092. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $540.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $46.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.98 million. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

Several analysts have commented on INSW shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

