6,280 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,340,000 after buying an additional 20,947 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,854,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $641,243,000 after purchasing an additional 36,044 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $154.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $155.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.63.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.90.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

