750 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Purchased by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.34.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $344.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $318.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

