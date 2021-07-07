797,566 Shares in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 797,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,736,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 7.83% of Silver Crest Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLCR. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $7,179,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,611,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $970,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $733,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLCR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.65. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,425. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.78.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

