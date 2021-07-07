$830,000.00 in Sales Expected for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) to announce $830,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the lowest is $660,000.00. Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $290,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 186.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $3.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 million to $3.79 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.00 million, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,460.04% and a negative return on equity of 182.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRBP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 35.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRBP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,749,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market cap of $215.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.86. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $9.78.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

