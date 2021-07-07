$84.29 Million in Sales Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to announce $84.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.10 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted sales of $78.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $345.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $339.50 million to $353.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $377.80 million, with estimates ranging from $366.40 million to $394.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,838,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,850,000 after acquiring an additional 29,533 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

