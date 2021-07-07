8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stake Trimmed by New York Life Investments Alternatives

New York Life Investments Alternatives lowered its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,425 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in 8X8 were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,318,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,772,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,568,000. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 15,980 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.14.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 14,023 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $389,418.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,739.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $31,171.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,687,059.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,717 shares of company stock valued at $949,468 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGHT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

