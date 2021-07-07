$98.03 Million in Sales Expected for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will announce sales of $98.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.26 million and the highest is $99.80 million. Aterian reported sales of $59.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year sales of $367.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.01 million to $375.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $449.75 million, with estimates ranging from $449.60 million to $449.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.36 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 108.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Aterian from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Aterian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of ATER stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 922,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $412.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 4.24. Aterian has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $48.99.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

