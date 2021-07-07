AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

AACAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of AACAY stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,356. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.11. AAC Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

