Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.150-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ASO opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.99. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $42.75.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.38.

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,337,082.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,289,621 shares of company stock valued at $413,250,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

