Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein Sells 25,000 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $293,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew H. Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $655,500.00.

Shares of ACEL opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -87.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $147.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 55.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $752,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.1% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,607,000 after buying an additional 679,051 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 47.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

