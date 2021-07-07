Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.30% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.
NASDAQ ACCD opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. Accolade has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $65.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.94.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Accolade by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 76,403 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Accolade by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accolade by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 33,280 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Accolade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,753,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Accolade
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.