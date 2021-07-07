Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Get Accolade alerts:

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. Accolade has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $65.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.94.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Accolade by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 76,403 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Accolade by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accolade by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 33,280 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Accolade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,753,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.