Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

ANIOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Acerinox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acerinox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

ANIOY traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.67 and a beta of 1.70. Acerinox has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Acerinox had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Acerinox will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

