Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Gap Down to $17.07

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.07, but opened at $16.68. Aclaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 204 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 9,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $208,444.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,143.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,507 shares of company stock worth $3,616,811 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $50,400,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 33.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after purchasing an additional 893,092 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,539,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $4,206,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $16,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

