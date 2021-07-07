Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADV. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of ADV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 64,523 shares. Advantage Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $791.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $161,216,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $128,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $92,363,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,605,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $49,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

