AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will announce $97.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.50 million. AeroVironment posted sales of $87.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year sales of $568.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $563.70 million to $571.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $651.72 million, with estimates ranging from $601.80 million to $739.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $788,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $1,418,625.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,101.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,900 shares of company stock valued at $12,666,228 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 139.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,223 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth approximately $3,830,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth approximately $3,866,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 18.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 443,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,422,000 after acquiring an additional 68,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

AVAV stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.08. 174,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,463. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.17 and a beta of 0.34. AeroVironment has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $143.71.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.