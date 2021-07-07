AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,824 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in HP by 13,629.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 428.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 56,159 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 45,540 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HP by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 855,822 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,172,000 after purchasing an additional 46,817 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of HP by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 15,282 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.32. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

