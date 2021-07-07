AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 23.1% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 25.0% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 25.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 6.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of FCN opened at $137.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.42. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

