AGF Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ST opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.23.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ST shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

