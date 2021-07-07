AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AGF.B. CIBC increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.60.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Shares of AGF.B stock opened at C$7.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$558.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59. AGF Management has a 12 month low of C$4.85 and a 12 month high of C$8.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.32.

In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 250,000 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,864,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 798,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,951,006.65.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.