Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.33.

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,572,466. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,379,689 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $774,794,000 after purchasing an additional 141,290 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $491,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,973,851 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $302,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,875 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,820,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $287,410,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $173,772,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.95. 1,578,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,886. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

