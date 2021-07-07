Alector’s (ALEC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALEC. Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Shares of ALEC opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.04. Alector has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alector will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $934,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $32,767.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,210.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,259 in the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,258,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,862,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 819.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,102,000 after purchasing an additional 845,333 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,136,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,706,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after purchasing an additional 567,632 shares during the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

