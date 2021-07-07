Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALXN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,584,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9,623.0% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 1,241,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,851 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,465,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2,494.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,072,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,241 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $184.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.16. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.91 and a 12-month high of $186.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

