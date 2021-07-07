Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AQN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $15.09 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.44%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

