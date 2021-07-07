Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Align Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.75.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,396 shares of company stock worth $16,521,757. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $604.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $593.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.63 and a 1 year high of $647.20. The company has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

