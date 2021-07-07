Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Michael Klayko sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $504,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,615.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $2,119,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 322,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,288 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 140,696 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 15,084 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MDRX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 79,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.37. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

