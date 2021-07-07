Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.71.
ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $138,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $138,207.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,768.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,501 shares of company stock worth $1,718,329. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ALLY stock opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.59.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.08%.
Ally Financial Company Profile
Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
Featured Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.