Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.71.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $138,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $138,207.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,768.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,501 shares of company stock worth $1,718,329. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606,496 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,210,000 after acquiring an additional 242,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,544,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,345,000 after acquiring an additional 877,745 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

