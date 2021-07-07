Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,159,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 489,912 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ally Financial were worth $142,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 15,563 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Ally Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 79,744.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,838,000 after purchasing an additional 611,640 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,984,000 after purchasing an additional 272,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $138,207.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,768.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,501 shares of company stock worth $1,718,329 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 76,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,267. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.56.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

