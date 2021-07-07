Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Short Interest Up 16.7% in June

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,519.32.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,595.42 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,597.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,439.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,242 shares of company stock worth $157,498,934 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.