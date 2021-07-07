AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,431 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in New Relic by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,007,000 after buying an additional 81,550 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in New Relic by 351.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 78,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 61,301 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in New Relic by 38.1% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 112,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,905,000 after buying an additional 31,014 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in New Relic by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $67.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $81.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

In related news, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $208,835.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,513.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,867,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,392,366 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEWR shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.64.

New Relic Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.