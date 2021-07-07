AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GO. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 61.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,204,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,921 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,173,000 after buying an additional 1,347,685 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 727.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,234,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after buying an additional 1,085,231 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 244.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,105,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,386,000 after buying an additional 784,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,354,000 after buying an additional 675,706 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GO opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.67. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 21,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $814,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,430 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

