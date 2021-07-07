AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Natera by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTRA. Raymond James began coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $117.89 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.16 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -38.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 914 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $107,458.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,669 shares in the company, valued at $11,600,514.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,539 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total value of $187,127.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,380,840.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 296,070 shares of company stock valued at $29,747,835. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

