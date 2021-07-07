AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $193,000 Investment in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.84. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 98.04 and a current ratio of 98.04.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $85.52 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 73.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $134,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,977.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

