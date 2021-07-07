AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

SITC stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -749.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

In other news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,949.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,853,641 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

SITC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist upped their target price on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

