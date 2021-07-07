AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 30.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,478,000 after acquiring an additional 32,020 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $547,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on IAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $148.50 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.91.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.49) earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.