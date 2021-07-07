AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 49,600 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,600 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 254.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,232,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $13,233,763.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 358,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $3,712,412.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,349.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,897,606 shares of company stock valued at $20,152,156. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 0.09.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

