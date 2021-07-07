Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

ATEC traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,518. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.64. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $405,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,008,361 shares in the company, valued at $16,365,699.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $57,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,556. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,982. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Alphatec by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 103.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

