Alphr finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $219,550.00 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, Alphr finance has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $666,893.15 and approximately $219,550.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphr finance coin can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00003345 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alphr finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00048540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00129685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00168413 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,350.89 or 0.99935655 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $327.44 or 0.00981179 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,325 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphr finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphr finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alphr finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphr finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.