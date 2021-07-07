Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €55.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been given a €55.00 ($64.71) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €51.44 ($60.52).

ALO stock opened at €40.10 ($47.18) on Monday. Alstom has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($43.96). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €44.80.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

